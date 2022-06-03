      Weather Alert

Today’s Good News!

1.  A Boston suburb is using some of its leftover stimulus money to help young people heading off to college.  The mayor gave a speech at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, and people expected him to announce the winner of a $1,000 scholarship.  But instead, he said EVERYONE won it.  All the students and parents in the auditorium went nuts.

 

2.  A woman in California got a free couch and matching chair on Craigslist . . . found $36,000 hidden in the cushions . . . and gave it back.  The guy who put it there recently passed away, and his family had no idea.  The woman had also been looking for a fridge, so they gave her $2,200 of the money to buy a new one.

 

3.  A Marine from Seattle named Trent Lessard hadn’t seen his mom in almost a year.  So he recently showed up to surprise her at work, and the video is great.  She just hugs him and won’t let go.

 

4.  A guinea pig named Molly that has her own tiny basketball hoop just broke a world record by doing four slam dunks in 30 seconds.  And she might break it again soon.  Her owners say she’s done twice that many before.  (Here’s the video.)

 

5.  A cop in New York helped rescue a four-week-old kitten that climbed into someone’s engine.  Then after it was out, she adopted it and named it “Otto.”

-Mitch-

#Trending
Become a Certified Master Recycler and volunteer to teach others
Disneyland Resort Vacation May 2022 Rules
Tuesday's Good News!
Remember And Honor On This Memorial Day
Wednesday's Good News!

Recently Played

Friday, June 3rd, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On