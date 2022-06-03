Today’s Good News!

1. A Boston suburb is using some of its leftover stimulus money to help young people heading off to college. The mayor gave a speech at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, and people expected him to announce the winner of a $1,000 scholarship. But instead, he said EVERYONE won it. All the students and parents in the auditorium went nuts.
2. A woman in California got a free couch and matching chair on Craigslist . . . found $36,000 hidden in the cushions . . . and gave it back. The guy who put it there recently passed away, and his family had no idea. The woman had also been looking for a fridge, so they gave her $2,200 of the money to buy a new one.
3. A Marine from Seattle named Trent Lessard hadn’t seen his mom in almost a year. So he recently showed up to surprise her at work, and the video is great. She just hugs him and won’t let go.
4. A guinea pig named Molly that has her own tiny basketball hoop just broke a world record by doing four slam dunks in 30 seconds. And she might break it again soon. Her owners say she’s done twice that many before. (Here’s the video.)
5. A cop in New York helped rescue a four-week-old kitten that climbed into someone’s engine. Then after it was out, she adopted it and named it “Otto.”
-Mitch-