Today’s Good News!

1. An Amazon driver on Long Island, New York saved seven people from a house fire last weekend. He was finishing his route when he saw flames. So he ran through the front door and found them all inside with no idea there was a fire.

There was a bit of a language barrier, so they were confused at first. But he got them to leave out a back door. So everyone’s okay, including a woman and her baby.

2. An 84-year-old woman in Houston wandered off and was missing for two days this week, but she’s okay. It turned out that her dog, Maximus . . . who she’d only adopted a week earlier . . . stayed by her side the entire time.

3. A guy in Maryland recently saw the same address number . . . 2103 . . . pop up on two different shows he was watching, one right after the other. So he decided to use the numbers on a lottery ticket and won $50,000.

4. The founder of the clothing chain Patagonia just donated his ENTIRE COMPANY to charity this week to help fight climate change. It’s worth around $3 billion. His wife and two adult kids were also in on the decision.

-Mitch-