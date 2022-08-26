Today’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the words and phrases that are bold and underlined to see pictures and videos from each story!

1. A stay-at-home mom in Maryland who never plays the lottery bought her first scratch-off ticket on a whim this month . . . and it hit for $50,000.

She went big her first time out and bought a $20 ticket. She and her fiancé have been trying to buy a house, and now they have their down payment.

2. A cop in L.A. saved a little kid who stopped breathing on Tuesday, and his chest-cam got it on video. It happened at a police station, and it’s not clear what was wrong. But they say the kid should make a full recovery. (Here’s the video.)

3. Even if longevity doesn’t run in your family, you can still live well into your 90s. That’s what researchers at the University of California, San Diego say.

They found that exercising and staying in shape might play an even bigger role than genetics. So it’s not out of your hands by any means.