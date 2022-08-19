Today’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the words and phrases that are bold and underlined to see pictures and videos from each story!

1. A little kid went viral this week when a video showed him facepalming after he dropped his hot dog at a White Sox game. So now a joint in Chicago called The Wiener’s Circle is throwing him a party with unlimited hot dogs for him and his friends.

2. NASA just announced they’re sending the first Native American woman to space next month. Her name is Nicole Mann. She’ll head to the Space Station on September 29th.

3. A guy opened a clam at a restaurant in Delaware and found a rare purple pearl inside. It’s not clear how much it’s worth.

4. A woman in the U.K. went to visit her father’s grave for the first time . . . got approached by a stray cat . . . felt an instant connection . . . and adopted it.

5. A firefighter in Virginia opened a manhole on Tuesday, and climbed into a sewer to rescue a kitten. It’s at a shelter now and should go up for adoption soon.

-Mitch-