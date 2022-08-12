Today’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. A great-grandmother in England named Norah Shaw wanted a “hunky man” for her 106th birthday. So her daughter hired a guy from a company called “Butlers in the Buff” that normally does bachelorette parties. He showed up wearing nothing but an apron and bow tie. (Here’s a photo.)
2. Here’s some back-to-school good news: A couple in Cleveland opened a store called 2nd Semester Consignment Shop six years ago. They sell supplies at a discount to make sure every kid has what they need, and also offer free tutors.
3. A town in western Michigan voted to defund its library last week over a controversy about LGBTQ-themed books. But now donations are pouring in from all over the world to help keep it open.
Their annual budget is around $250,000, and people have already donated over $104,000 on GoFundMe. Now there’s going to be another vote in November that could reverse last week’s decision.
-Mitch-