Today’s Good News!

1.  A great-grandmother in England named Norah Shaw wanted a “hunky man” for her 106th birthday.  So her daughter hired a guy from a company called “Butlers in the Buff” that normally does bachelorette parties.  He showed up wearing nothing but an apron and bow tie.  (Here’s a photo.)

 

2.  Here’s some back-to-school good news:  A couple in Cleveland opened a store called 2nd Semester Consignment Shop six years ago.  They sell supplies at a discount to make sure every kid has what they need, and also offer free tutors.

 

3.  A town in western Michigan voted to defund its library last week over a controversy about LGBTQ-themed books.  But now donations are pouring in from all over the world to help keep it open.

Their annual budget is around $250,000, and people have already donated over $104,000 on GoFundMe.  Now there’s going to be another vote in November that could reverse last week’s decision.

-Mitch-

