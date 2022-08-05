Today’s Good News!

      Weather Alert

1.  A stray cat video game is raising money to help cats in real life.  It’s a PlayStation game called Stray where you’re a cat that walks around town solving puzzles . . . balancing on railings . . . and knocking stuff off shelves.

People have been playing it on Twitch while others watch.  And they’re encouraged to donate money to animal rescues and cat-related charities.  (Here’s the trailer for the game.)

 

2.  A teenager in Pennsylvania used a trampoline to save his neighbors from a house fire on Tuesday.  He moved it under a window so they could jump out.  One of them hurt their leg, but everyone survived.  They were also able to save their dogs by dropping them down.

 

3.  A 68-year-old woman in Maryland hit the lottery using numbers she got from a dream, but not her own dream.

She’s used numbers from her dreams before, but never had any luck.  So this time, she used numbers from a dream her SISTER had . . . 2-3-8-1-5 . . . and her 50-cent ticket hit for $25,000.

-Mitch-

