Today’s Good News!

1. A stray cat video game is raising money to help cats in real life. It’s a PlayStation game called “Stray“ where you’re a cat that walks around town solving puzzles . . . balancing on railings . . . and knocking stuff off shelves.
People have been playing it on Twitch while others watch. And they’re encouraged to donate money to animal rescues and cat-related charities. (Here’s the trailer for the game.)
2. A teenager in Pennsylvania used a trampoline to save his neighbors from a house fire on Tuesday. He moved it under a window so they could jump out. One of them hurt their leg, but everyone survived. They were also able to save their dogs by dropping them down.
3. A 68-year-old woman in Maryland hit the lottery using numbers she got from a dream, but not her own dream.
She’s used numbers from her dreams before, but never had any luck. So this time, she used numbers from a dream her SISTER had . . . 2-3-8-1-5 . . . and her 50-cent ticket hit for $25,000.
