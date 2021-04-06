Today’s Feel Good Stories!
Here are some of the positive headlines making the rounds this morning:
1. An Army captain in Virginia named Katie Hernandez broke a world record for fastest mile while wearing a BOMB SUIT. They weigh about 75 pounds, so it’s not easy. She did it in 10 minutes 23 seconds. The old record was just over 11 minutes. (The current record for a guy is 7 minutes 24 seconds.)
2. The owners of an Indian restaurant in Edmonton have given out over 32,000 free meals since the pandemic started. And they’re still doing 100 meals a day. People in the community have been donating to partially cover the cost of it.
3. Someone broke into a restaurant in Augusta, Georgia on Saturday and stole the register. But instead of pressing charges, the owner wants to give him a job if he comes forward. He got on Facebook and said, “No police, no questions. Let’s sit down and talk about how we could help you, and fix the road you’re on.”
4. A hospital in Russia caught fire on Friday, but a team of eight doctors and nurses refused to leave . . . because they were in the middle of open-heart surgery.
Firefighters ran an extension cord in to make sure they had electricity, and used fans to keep the smoke out. It took over two hours to put the fire out, but no one was hurt, and the patient survived.
-Mitch-