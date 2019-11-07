Today Is The Start Of Leaf Pickup Day In Portland
If you live in INNER EAST Portland, and there are a lot of LEAVES in your neighborhood, you may be getting a visit from the city soon. Today is the start of LEAF PICKUP service by the Portland Bureau of Transportation. They’ll cover a few neighborhoods every day, seven days a week, until December 20th. There are 52 leaf districts in all. People who live in these districts are being warned to get prepared by raking leaves onto the street and moving your vehicle OFF the street, or it will get TOWED! CLICK HERE for an interactive map and to receive text alerts so you’ll know when the crews will be in your ‘hood.