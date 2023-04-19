Tito’s Vodka Selling New Merchandise To Support Animal Charities (And More Good News)

1. Organ donors save lives every day, but this story out of Colorado is different. A hearse was recently transporting a body so the person’s organs could be donated, when the driver lost control in the snow and went off the road.

He crashed through a barricade and almost drove off a CLIFF. But the hearse ended up teetering on the edge of it, and he survived. Officials say the weight of the body in back is what kept the hearse from falling. (Here’s a photo.)

2. Speaking of rescues: A Florida man and his 13-year-old daughter were stranded in a lake for almost an hour on Saturday after their jet ski sank. But a search-and-rescue crew found them, and they’re okay. (Here’s the video.)

3. The vodka brand Tito’s just launched a new program called Vodka for Dog People, where they’re selling special merch to support animal charities.

Items include Tito’s-branded dog toys, leashes, and a fanny pack that holds three mini-bottles of vodka. So you can keep drinking while you take them on walks. Just make sure you’re in a place where it’s legal to drink. (Here’s a video.)

