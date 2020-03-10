Tips to start your vegetable garden
If you’ve been thinking about planting veggies this year, now’s the time to put those plans into action. Here are a few tips for getting started. First, think about where you get the best sun, that’s where you want to put warmth-loving crops like tomatoes and peppers. Layout where you’re going to plant, build beds if needed and don’t forget to make easy garden pathways, those will be more important as plants grow. And think about companion planting, plants that are grown next to each other for the benefit of one or both.
