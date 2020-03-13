Tips to limiting food waste at home
If I had to pick one area that’s the most challenging to maintain under the umbrella of sustainability, it’d have to be controlling food waste. About one-third of all food goes to waste each year, reducing food waste helps the environment but also saves consumers about $1,000 per year. So here a few tips. Save carrot peels, broccoli stalks and onion skins in your freezer and make stock with them. Plan your meals by first looking at what you already have in the fridge and cupboards. Make sure you’re storing food properly and make leftover night as common as taco Tuesday.
