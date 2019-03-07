Did you notice your house feeling particularly cold during that last freezing spell? Same here. Adding weather stripping to drafty doors and windows can really help keep the cold air out. There are other ways to stay more comfortable during cold temperatures. Vacuum vents and registers, and make sure they’re not blocked with furniture to keep the air flowing freely. Caulking small holes and cracks around ducts, pipes and exhaust fans help. And if you’ve got a ceiling fan, you know they can circulate air in the summer, but did you also know they push hot air down during the winter?

Tips to keep the cold air out