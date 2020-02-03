Tips to avoid getting sick with leafy greens
Leafy greens are nutrient dense and help reduce our risk for disease. But some people are shying away from them because between 2006-2019, leafy greens were involved in at least 46 multi-state E.coli outbreaks. You don’t have to avoid leafy greens to keep from getting sick, but here are some things to keep in mind. Even though prepackaged greens have been washed, they’ve also gone through more handling than whole lettuces. So buy the whole head. If you buy prepackaged, keep it refrigerated and don’t let it stay out of the fridge too long. You can rinse the greens in a vinegar-water solution. And finally, if you have the space, grow your own.
