Tips on saving energy in your kitchen

There are a number of ways to save energy in your kitchen. Use the energy-saving dryer option on your dishwasher or just let your dishes air dry. You can also save water in the kitchen by scraping the food off your plates instead of rinsing and by using the water-saving setting on your dishwasher. Keeping your freezer and fridge full will help them perform better. If you don’t have a lot of food in them, you can fill containers with water and that’ll do the trick. And after dinner, let hot foods cool before putting them in the fridge or freezer, then they won’t have to work so hard.

Energy Trust of Oregon