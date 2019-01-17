Our modern lives would be unrecognizable to our grandparents. We have so many more conveniences yet there’s a lot we can learn about being sustainable by doing some of the things they did every day. Cooking from scratch is a skill that is much less prevalent than it was a generation ago. Preparing food at home helps you eat healthier, become more self-sufficient, it’s cheaper and you’ll use less packaging when you buy fresh ingredients. And while we’re on the subject of food, they packed their own lunches when they went to work and they grew their own food. My Grandma darned socks and repaired all of their clothing. She had to, raising 6 boys during the depression left her with little choice. They knew how to patch a hole, replace a zipper and fix a hem. Having those skills help make your clothes last a lot longer.

Tips from our grandparents on how to be sustainable