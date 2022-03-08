      Weather Alert

Tips for saving gas

Gas prices are soaring and Oregon has some of the highest prices in the country, so this is definitely a hit to a budget. Conserving gas hasn’t been something we’ve had on our radar for a while, so it’s time for a refresher!

First and foremost, if you don’t have to drive, don’t. As the weather gets nicer, it’s easier to bike or walk to work, or for some errands. Many of us have gotten out of the habit of taking the bus/MAX, but now’s a good time to hop back on.

That’s not an option for everyone, so if you do need to drive here are some things that’ll help you save gas:

  1. Make sure your tires are inflated correctly
  2. Don’t idle. Idling uses up to 1/2 gallon of fuel per hour and it may not seem like much, but a few minutes everyday adds up quickly. This includes rail crossings and bridge lifts
  3. Get rid of excess weight in the vehicle
  4. Carpool
  5. Combine trips and map out your route
  6. Get a tune up
  7. Don’t brake excessively

