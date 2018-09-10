Tips for cutting food waste

It’s harvest time, when a lot of food in the garden seems to ripen all at the same time. It’s sometimes hard to keep up with it all and you want to make sure none of it goes to waste. Unfortunately 40% of edible food in the U.S. goes to waste, and 40% of that comes from individual households. So what can you do to prevent food waste? Some things are obvious, if my kids don’t finish their milk, it goes back in the fridge and they grab it later. Leftovers are tomorrow’s lunch or if it’s a half eaten chicken breast, I put that in the freezer. Save a couple of those and I’ve got enough to make chicken stock for soup. When you’re meal planning, look at what’s going to spoil first and plan a meal around those items. Knowing what we’re more likely to waste helps me figure out how much to buy and when. And finally, the freezer is your friend. I slice up half of a leftover lime and freeze it. You never know when you’ll need one for a margarita.

Ways to cut food waste