Have you ever thought about all of the plastic that you come in contact with in just one day? Considering we make nearly a billion tons of plastic every three years, it’s safe to say the number is high. About 50 percent of the plastic we produce is used once and then thrown away. There’s a way to reduce that single use plastic, simple habits to add to your day. First, look and see if what you’re buying has a paper option. Choose paper egg cartons instead of Styrofoam, for instance. Instead of buying packaged produce, look for loose produce that you can put in your own cloth bag. Or skip the bag. Bananas, oranges, onions and other produce with a peel you don’t eat don’t need to be bagged. Skip the straw if you don’t need it, or bring your own. And if you’re still not using your own coffee cup or water bottle, now’s the time to get in the habit.

Time to give up these single-use plastic items