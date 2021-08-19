Thursday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. A bus driver in Miami stopped her bus to get out and help a blind guy cross the street. And one of the passengers got it on video.
2. A tattoo artist named Vicky Martin is going viral, because she specializes in NIPPLE tattoos for breast cancer survivors. And she practices on herself. She currently has eight extra nipples, all of them on her legs.
3. A 24-year-old woman in North Dakota felt faint at Target, and the employees helped her. It turned out she had a STROKE, but she’s okay. And when she went back the next week to get her car, they surprised her with a gift basket of stuff to cheer her up.
4. A track-and-field star from Poland won a silver medal in javelin at the Olympics this year, and decided to auction it off to help a little boy she’s never even met.
Her named is Maria Andrejczyk. (Pronounced AN-druh-check.) She heard about an eight-month-old in Poland who needed to travel to the U.S. for heart surgery. So she put her silver medal up for auction hoping to raise $190,000, and got MORE than that.
But it doesn’t end there. A company called Zabka owns a bunch of convenience stores in Poland, and they won the auction. Then after Maria announced the winner, they said they were happy to help . . . and told her to KEEP her silver medal.
-Mitch-