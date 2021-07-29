Thursday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. A toddler fell 15 feet from a window in Russia last week and could have been seriously hurt. But a 64-year-old woman happened to be walking by and caught him.
2. A 23-year-old woman in Connecticut found a thank-you card in a parking lot with $500 in it, and tracked down the rightful owner. It turned out a bride and groom gave it to the guy who married them, and he lost it at their rehearsal dinner.
3. A 50-year-old kindergarten teacher in Israel donated a kidney to a three-year-old Palestinian boy in the Gaza Strip.
4. A retired Marine in Florida named Peter Ruvolo turned 93 this month, and a bunch of kids gave him his own parade. His family told him to pull up a chair in his driveway, and then a bunch of cadets came marching by.
-Mitch-