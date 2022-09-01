Thursday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the words and phrases that are bold and underlined to see pictures and videos from each story!

1. A cop in Oregon saved a drunk driver from a burning car on Monday. It was on its side, and they had to break the sunroof to get him out.

2. Also, a cop in Canada saved a skunk that got its head stuck in a peanut butter jar . . . and managed to do it without getting sprayed.

3. A road in Washington D.C. just got renamed from “Swann Street” to . . . “Swann Street“. (???) It used to be named after a slave-owner from the 1800s. Now it’s named after a former slave named William Dorsey Swann, who was also a gay rights pioneer.

4. Two half-sisters from Michigan just met for the first time this summer. They’re both in their late-50s. One was adopted, and they found out about each other four years ago. But one of them lives in England now, so they hadn’t been able to meet up in person in yet.

-Mitch-