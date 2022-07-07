Thursday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. A seven-year-old in Upstate New York did the Heimlich maneuver and saved his classmate’s life. He learned it from watching the medical drama “The Good Doctor” and knew it was something important he needed to remember.
2. A 51-year-old guy in Maryland just hit the lottery for $50,000 . . . using numbers he got off his Uber driver’s license plate.
3. Three teenage girls were in a car that plunged into a river in Mississippi on Sunday. But a 16-year-old kid who happened to be there saved them all. His name is Corion Evans. He says a friend helped him get all three of them out. Then he also saved a cop who jumped in to help but started drowning.
4. Firefighters near Vancouver, British Columbia rescued a dog that got stuck inside a sewer pipe last Friday and couldn’t turn around. They lowered a hose down through a manhole, hoping he would grab onto it, and he did. Then they pulled him back up, and he was fine. They say he just needed a bath really bad. (Here’s a photo.)
