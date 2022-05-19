Thursday’s Good News!

1. Remember last week, when a guy with no flying experience landed a plane in Florida after the pilot passed out? Well, it turned out that pilot had a “severe cardiac event” . . . basically, a big tear in his aorta. But because passenger Darren Harrison landed so quickly, he survived it. He got released on Monday, and he’s home recovering.
2. Here’s a Mother’s Day leftover: There’s a video making the rounds of two identical twin sisters giving a book of photos to their 37-year-old stepmom. And on the last page, they asked if she’d officially adopt them. As soon as she turns the page, it’s water-works from all three.
3. A scuba diver in England found a woman’s wedding ring after it fell off her finger and into a river. It was a big deal because the ring is 100 years old and belonged to her grandmother.
4. An 82-year-old waiter in Virginia Beach just hit the lottery for $285,000 using the numbers a friend told him to play years ago. But he says he’s still not retiring, because he just loves his job. (The winning numbers were 19-23-30-33-38.)
-Mitch-