Thursday’s Good News!

1. A car caught fire in Tennessee the other day. Luckily, the couple driving it were both okay, and one other thing survived: An engagement ring the guy recently bought for his girlfriend. So he pulled it out and proposed right there on the side of the road.
2. A woman in Canada named Gerda Cole had to give her baby up for adoption 80 years ago, but just got to meet her for the first time on her 98th birthday. The daughter’s name is Sonya, and she lives in England. Her son was the one who found Gerda, and he came along for the trip. So she got to meet her grandson too.
3. Wiley College in east Texas had its graduation ceremony on Saturday. And near the end, the school’s president announced that every graduate’s student loans had been PAID OFF. An anonymous donor put up about $300,000 to make it happen.
4. A guy in North Carolina named Jonathan Ruby is obsessed with Pi . . . the math term, not the food. And it just paid off big time after he used the numbers for a lottery ticket and won $193,000. The first five digits of Pi are 3.1415. His lottery numbers were 3, 14, 15, 31 and 41. (So, after 3-1-4-1-5, he started over again with 3-1-4-1.)
5. A guy named Bobby Channell recently had a heart transplant, and was recovering at a facility in Houston called Nora’s Home. Then he met a woman across the hall named Faith Crouch who’d had a double lung transplant. So they started talking . . . then started DATING . . . and now they’re in love.