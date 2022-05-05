Thursday’s Good News!

1. A bunch of high school students in central Virginia are in the news after they elected two kids with Down syndrome prom king and queen. There’s a video of the announcement. When they won, everyone in the room went nuts.
2. A woman in Upstate New York bought an old antique piece of furniture at a thrift store . . . found a bunch of old photos in it . . . and tracked down the owners to give them back. She even paid for an ad on Facebook Marketplace to help make it happen.
3. A 23-year-old woman in Ukraine tragically lost both legs to a landmine in March. But she’s stayed brave and upbeat, and heads to Germany soon to get prosthetics.
In the meantime, she just had a very good day this week . . . when she and her boyfriend got MARRIED. A video of their first dance is going viral. Her husband basically just picked her up and carried her. (The dancing starts at 1:22.)
4. A bunch of fishermen and volunteers in China saved a beached whale last month, and it’s all on video. It took 21 hours, but they finally got it back out to sea.