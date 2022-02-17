Thursday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. People online are calling this guy the Man of the Year: 25-year-old Max Silvy lives in Australia and recently matched with a 20-year-old woman on Tinder named Alyssa Hodges. And he started dating her even though she was PREGNANT.
They went on three dates, and were supposed to have a fourth. But then Alyssa went into labor. So Max rushed to the hospital . . . stayed with her while she gave birth . . . and then took a week off work to help her get settled back at home.
This all happened back in September, and they’re still together. They’re planning to move in together soon. Alyssa says women online keep asking if Max has a brother.
2. In other good news: Chemists figured out a better way to recycle plastic and they say it could make a big difference. Only about 9% of plastic in the U.S. is currently recycled. The rest ends up in landfills.
3. A group of middle schoolers in New Hampshire are amped right now after a small, six-foot-long boat they launched in 2020 just washed up in NORWAY 462 days later. It traveled 8,300 miles and was covered in barnacles.
4. Today is Random Act of Kindness Day. So go out there and do something nice for someone else. You might find that kindness tends to come back around.
-Mitch-