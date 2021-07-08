Thursday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. An animal shelter in England recently found someone to adopt a Labrador retriever named Bertie. And now Bertie has paid it forward by taking care of seven orphaned kittens until they could go up for adoption. Now all seven of them have forever homes.
2. A 17-year-old in Alabama named Kieran Moise recently joined the Air Force Academy. And he had to cut his huge AFRO that he’d been growing out for six years. So he donated his hair to a charity that makes wigs for kids with cancer.
But that’s not all. He also turned his haircut into a huge charity event so people could come watch. And he ended up raising $38,000 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. (It happened in May, but “The Washington Post” just did a story on him.)
3. A new Gallup poll found that general life satisfaction is now HIGHER than it was before the pandemic hit. 59% of Americans say they’re “thriving.” That’s a new all-time high, up 13 points from a year ago. The previous high in 2017 was 57%.
4. It’s not clear when this happened, but the video is going viral: A guy in a wheelchair was leaving a pub in Ireland, and it was raining. So one of the bartenders grabbed a huge umbrella from the patio and walked home with him
-Mitch-