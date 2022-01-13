Thursday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. A guy in Montreal recently found out 60,000 pounds of potatoes would go to waste if no one bought them. So he spent $12,000 and gave them to his local food kitchen to feed people in need.
2. Two years ago, a guy in Scotland bought an old program from a soccer match on eBay. Then the seller refunded his money . . . because it turned out to be his own FATHER, who he never knew growing up. Since then, he’s gotten to know his dad’s side of the family, and just met his half-sister on Monday. They hadn’t been able to get together yet because of the pandemic.
3. A guy in Illinois was at a thrift store and found bunch of old photo slides from someone’s wedding and graduation 50 years ago. So he bought them . . .posted the photos on Facebook . . . found the family . . . and gave them back.
4. Last August, a guy was on a camping trip near Lake Tahoe when his dog got startled by someone and ran off. The dog’s name is Russ, and he’s a three-year-old pitbul mix. He was missing for four months until a random skier spotted him on December 16th.
It was freezing out, and Russ was curled up in the snow under a tree. So he wouldn’t have made it through the night. But an animal rescue group managed to catch him. Then they used his microchip to track down the owner, and Russ is now back home.
-Mitch-