Thursday’s Good News!

1. A Dunkin’ Donuts worker with three kids got evicted from her home in Cincinnati. But then a customer who comes in every day found out, and worked with several groups to get them a new apartment in time for Christmas. They also furnished it.
2. A guy in England raised a bunch of money for charity by driving the entire length of the U.K. from top to bottom in the world’s smallest car. It’s less than four-and-a-half feet long, with a top speed of 23 miles an hour.
3. A year ago, there was a story about a stray dog that was spotted swimming across the Ohio River from Indiana to Kentucky, which is more than half-a-mile across. Now a trainer who’s been working with her just adopted the dog on the one-year anniversary.
4. Have you heard about the plumber who found cash hidden in a bathroom wall of Joel Osteen’s church in Houston? It’s connected to an alleged theft of $600,000 that happened at the church in 2014, and it’s not clear who put it there.
But the story only broke after the guy talked about it on a radio morning show in Houston. And there was supposed to be a big reward for finding it. But Crime Stoppers of Houston initially refused to pay up, because there was a five-year limit on coming forward.
This is awesome though: The radio station kept ragging on them, so there was backlash on social media. And now, Crime Stoppers is giving the plumber 20 GRAND.
