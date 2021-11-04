Thursday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. Some trick-or-treaters in the U.K. showed up at an 86-year-old woman’s door, and she apologized because she didn’t have any candy. But she was really nice, so they came back later and gave HER some candy. They also gave her a card and signed it. Now her family is trying to track them down to give them each a gift and say thanks.
2. Three different lottery stories are in the news: The numbers in Tuesday’s Pick 4 drawing in South Carolina were 7-7-7-7, and a record 1,400 people won the top prize of $2,500. Meanwhile, a couple from North Carolina recently went on a big road trip . . . bought tickets in 11 states . . . and one hit for $2 MILLION. And a guy in Maryland who won two million bucks a few years ago just hit another $2 million jackpot.
3. We’re not sure when and where this happened, but a guy with special needs was going to Disney World. And a group of Delta employees surprised him at the airport with a bunch of balloons . . . and a ton of Mountain Dew, because it’s his favorite. One of them even dressed up as Minnie Mouse.
4. Can you imagine being so driven at THIS age? A guy named Manfred Steiner was a medical doctor until he retired 21 years ago. But he always wished he’d been a physicist instead. So he went back to school at Brown University . . . and just got his Ph.D in physics at 89 years old.
-Mitch-