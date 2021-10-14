      Weather Alert

Thursday’s Good News!

1.  Last year, a park ranger at Glacier National Park in Montana found a teddy bear near a hiking trail and decided to hang onto it.  He put it on his dashboard and joked that it was his patrol car’s official mascot.

Then last week, a hiker saw the bear through his windshield . . . and realized it must be the same teddy bear their friends’ DAUGHTER lost on a hike last year.  It was the first gift they gave her before adopting her from an orphanage in Ethiopia in 2016.  So she’d had it her whole life, and was thrilled to get it back.

 

2.  A 45-year-old woman in Guyana got married earlier this year.  (Guyana is in South America, right next to Venezuela.)  Now a video of her adult son showing up to surprise her is going viral, because she hadn’t seen him in three years.  He’s a member of the U.S. military, stationed in New York.  So she didn’t think he could make it.  But when the minister asked “who gives this woman to be married,” he yelled “I DO.”

 

3.  An 87-year-old woman in Italy recently called the police and said she was lonely, and hungry.  So two cops showed up at her home and cooked her dinner.

 

4.  A couple in Canada felt like people were starting to take healthcare workers for granted again.  So last month, they gave $50 restaurant gift cards to every employee at their local hospital . . . all 322 of them.  They spent just over $16,000 on it.  Around 60 of the employees wrote letters to say thank you.

 

Towering Mesas While Enjoying a Drive Along the Indian Creek Corridor Scenic Byway. So there I was enjoying this scenic drive, having just left Canyonlands National Park after many a mile of hiking and walking, and was on my way to Moab for the evening. And yes, most definitely a location to pulloff along the highway to take in and savor the amazing view! This is along the Indian Creek Corridor in an area previously designated at Bears Ears National Monument. The view is looking to the south with Titus Canyon just a little ways off in the distance. All around where the changing color of tree leaves with their displays of yellow and greens showing Autumn almost here. "n"nFor the image captured, I once again angled my Nikon SLR camera slightly downward capturing some nearby foreground with its small bushes and trees. The eye would then lead to the canyon created between the towering mesa walls all around before seemingly becoming wide eyed to take in the full setting. I found that this downward angling also helped to minimize the flattening with a wider angle view. I later used some CEP filters in Capture NX2 (Low Key, Polarization and Graduated Neutral Density) which seemed to best complement the look with the sunlight in the mid-afternoon hours.
