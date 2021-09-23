Thursday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. A three-year-old girl got her head stuck between two bars of a railing at an apartment complex in Boulder, Colorado this week . . . so the police came and used a BATTERING RAM to free her. But it wasn’t what you’re picturing.
They wedged the tool between two of the bars, and then turned it to pry the bars apart. The little girl was amazed and relieved that the police got her out, so a news anchor asked her what she wanted to be when she grew up, and she said she wants to be . . . “a silly witch for Halloween.” (Here’s the bodycam footage.)
2. Four young men in Seminole County, Florida helped an elderly woman at a crosswalk. She was in an electric scooter, but it had broken down. And it was raining out. So, they helped PUSH her home.
It was only about three blocks away, but the chair’s wheels were locking up, the sidewalks were slick, and it was up-hill. The four guys say they were just looking out for a neighbor. (Here’s a news report.)
3. A 24-year-old man in Denver met his soulmate on Tinder last August, but the other guy matched in more ways than one. The man needed a kidney transplant, and earlier this year the other guy offered to be his donor. He was a match, and the procedure happened last month.
-Mitch-