Thursday’s Feel Good Stories!
Here are some of the positive headlines making the rounds this morning:
(Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to check out videos and pictures from the stories)
1. A family in Virginia couldn’t afford their puppy’s $700 vet bill when it came down with a virus. But their 11-year-old son LOVES the puppy. So he took matters into his own hands and set up a booth on the side of the road to sell all his Pokémon cards. His mom posted a photo of it, and people donated over $1,900 on GoFundMe.
2. A 47-year-old therapist in New York is raising money for a domestic abuse charity by running across the entire state in a wedding dress.
3. Last year, a third-grader in Virginia made headlines when he helped collect over 6,000 pieces of PPE for frontline workers. And he liked the feeling of helping people so much, he’s still at it. He’s shifted his focus to helping the homeless. He says he wants to show kids that no matter how old you are, you can make a difference.
4. Minor League baseball is back after missing all of last season because of COVID. And it turns out the Cubs’ Triple-A team did something pretty amazing. Michael Gartner is the majority owner of the Iowa Cubs, which are based in Des Moines. And during the pandemic, he kept ALL of his employees on payroll.
Everyone got their full pay AND benefits. Mike says it cost him about $4 million, but quote, “They needed the money more than I did.”
-Mitch-