Three-Year-Old Accepted Into MENSA–He Can Count to 100 In Six Different Languages! (And More Good News)

1. A 10-year-old girl in Rhode Island named Scarlett Doumato sent a letter to her local police, asking for a DNA test to prove Santa is real. And they actually agreed to help her out. She included a half-eaten Oreo and some carrots that looked like they’d been gnawed on by reindeer.

The results are still pending, but they’ve already gathered additional evidence. Someone’s security camera got a shot of a possible reindeer in the area. And eyewitnesses in her neighborhood saw a man in red clothes on the night of December 24th. Police say he’s currently considered a “person of interest.”

2. A three-year-old in the U.K. just became one of the youngest people ever accepted into Mensa, the high-IQ group. He taught himself to read by the time he was 26 months old, and can already count to 100 in six different languages.