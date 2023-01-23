101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Three-Year-Old Accepted Into MENSA–He Can Count to 100 In Six Different Languages! (And More Good News)

1.  A 10-year-old girl in Rhode Island named Scarlett Doumato sent a letter to her local police, asking for a DNA test to prove Santa is real.  And they actually agreed to help her out.  She included a half-eaten Oreo and some carrots that looked like they’d been gnawed on by reindeer.

The results are still pending, but they’ve already gathered additional evidence.  Someone’s security camera got a shot of a possible reindeer in the area.  And eyewitnesses in her neighborhood saw a man in red clothes on the night of December 24th.  Police say he’s currently considered a “person of interest.”

 

2.  A three-year-old in the U.K. just became one of the youngest people ever accepted into Mensa, the high-IQ group.  He taught himself to read by the time he was 26 months old, and can already count to 100 in six different languages.

 

3.  Here’s a fun new trend:  A town in Maine just approved a five-year-old girl’s permit to keep a unicorn in her yard if she ever finds one.  Los Angeles County just did the same thing last month after a six-year-old applied.

