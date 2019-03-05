Three bills are currently being discussed in Salem that would expand statewide some bans that have already been implemented in various cities. Senate Bill 90 would place the decision on the customer if they want a single-use straw. House Bill 2883 would ban a food vendor from using Styrofoam. And House Bill 2509 would ban single-use checkout bags except in certain cases. Styrofoam used for food is already banned in Portland, Milwaukie, Silverton, Florence, Ashland and Medford. At least 14 cities ban single-use straws and slightly more than that ban single-use plastic grocery bags. There are some arguing against these bills, for instance, the chemical industry opposes the plastic straw and Styrofoam bills.

Three bills to watch in Salem