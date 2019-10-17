Thom Yorke, members of U2, & more acknowledge being “hypocrites” about climate change in open letter

Musicians including Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke have signed an open letter acknowledging being “hypocrites” in their efforts to raise awareness for climate change.
“Dear journalists who have called us hypocrites,” begins the letter, which was published by the climate activist organization Extinction Rebellion. “You’re right.”
“We live high carbon lives and the industries that we are part of have huge carbon footprints,” it continues. “Like you — and everyone else — we are stuck in this fossil-fuel economy and without systemic change, our lifestyles will keep on causing climate and ecological harm.”
To influence that systemic change, the artists who signed the letter plan to continue to use their platforms to raise awareness and encourage action.
“Climate change is happening faster and more furiously than was predicted,” the letter reads. “Millions of people are suffering, leaving their homes and arriving on our borders as refugees.”
“Alongside these people who are already paying the price for our fossil fueled economy, there are millions of children — called to action by Greta Thunberg — who are begging us, the people with power and influence, to stand up and fight for their already devastated future,” it continues. “We cannot ignore their call. Even if by answering them we put ourselves in your firing line.”
Other musicians who’ve signed the letter include U2‘s Adam Clayton, The Wombats and members of Foals.
You can read the whole letter via Rebellion.earth.
