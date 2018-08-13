Thom Yorke announces US solo tour

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has announced a U.S. solo tour. The trek begins November 23 in Philadelphia and will wrap up December 22 in Las Vegas.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 17. Visit WasteHeadquarters.com for ticket info.
During the tour, Yorke will be playing songs from his two solo albums, 2006’s The Eraser and 2014’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, as well as material from his side project Atoms for Peace, which also features Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Radiohead wrapped up a U.S. summer tour earlier this month.
Here are Thom Yorke’s solo tour dates:
11/23 — Philadelphia, PA, Electric Factory
11/24 — Boston MA, Wang Theatre-Boch Center
11/26 — Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre
11/27 — Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre
11/30 — Washington, DC, John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
12/1 -– Cleveland, OH, Keybank State Theatre
12/2 -– Detroit, MI, Masonic Temple Cathedral Theatre
12/4 — Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre
12/5 — Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater
12/6 — Minneapolis MN, Northrop at the University of Minnesota
12/8 — Saint Louis, MO, Stifel Theatre
12/9 — Kansas City, MO, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
12/11 — Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre
12/13 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Union
12/15 — San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/17 — San Diego, CA, The Observatory, North Park
12/19 — Los Angeles, CA, Orpheum Theatre
12/20 — Los Angeles, CA, Orpheum Theatre
12/22 — Las Vegas, NV, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
