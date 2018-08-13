Thom Yorke announces US solo tour

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has announced a U.S. solo tour. The trek begins November 23 in Philadelphia and will wrap up December 22 in Las Vegas.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 17. Visit WasteHeadquarters.com for ticket info.

During the tour, Yorke will be playing songs from his two solo albums, 2006’s The Eraser and 2014’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, as well as material from his side project Atoms for Peace, which also features Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Radiohead wrapped up a U.S. summer tour earlier this month.

Here are Thom Yorke’s solo tour dates:

11/23 — Philadelphia, PA, Electric Factory

11/24 — Boston MA, Wang Theatre-Boch Center

11/26 — Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre

11/27 — Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre

11/30 — Washington, DC, John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

12/1 -– Cleveland, OH, Keybank State Theatre

12/2 -– Detroit, MI, Masonic Temple Cathedral Theatre

12/4 — Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre

12/5 — Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater

12/6 — Minneapolis MN, Northrop at the University of Minnesota

12/8 — Saint Louis, MO, Stifel Theatre

12/9 — Kansas City, MO, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

12/11 — Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

12/13 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Union

12/15 — San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/17 — San Diego, CA, The Observatory, North Park

12/19 — Los Angeles, CA, Orpheum Theatre

12/20 — Los Angeles, CA, Orpheum Theatre

12/22 — Las Vegas, NV, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

