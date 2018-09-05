Thom Yorke announces “Suspiria” soundtrack listening events

Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke has announced a series of international listening parties for his soundtrack to the upcoming film Suspiria.

The special events will be held September 12 in New York, London, Paris, Sao Paulo and Amsterdam, September 13 in Milan, Madrid and Mexico City, and September 18 in Tokyo.

To attend, you need to submit your name via Suspiria.WasteHeadquarters.com by Thursday, September 6 at 11 a.m. ET. Winners will be selected at random and will be notified by Friday, September 7.

Yorke’s Suspiria soundtrack, his debut movie score, will be released October 26. The film, which is a remake of Italian horror icon Dario Argento‘s 1977 cult classic, will hit theaters in limited release that same day before opening wide November 2.

If you need even more Thom Yorke in your life, he’s launching a U.S. solo tour in November.

