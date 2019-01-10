Thom Yorke announces additional “Suspiria” soundtrack material

If you couldn’t get enough of Thom Yorke‘s Suspiria soundtrack, we have good news. The Radiohead frontman is releasing another album featuring additional, previously unheard material from his score of the supernatural horror film.

The album, which will be available on vinyl only, arrives on February 22. The release will be limited to 1,500 copies, and you can pre-order yours now via WasteHeadquarters.com.

Yorke’s official Suspiria soundtrack was released in October. It features the track “Suspirium,” which is one of the 15 tracks included on the shortlist for the Best Original Song Oscar.

