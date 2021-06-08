This year’s drought is already impacting fish

March and April were unusually dry this year, putting Oregon and other western states in drought conditions, and impacting all of us, including wildlife. The U.S. Drought Monitor puts 72% of the state in severe or extreme drought status. Those findings are prompting the state to change the way they stock lakes and reservoirs, and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is considering relocating some fish species. Migratory fish will experience the biggest impact because stream flows are 25% of normal, affecting salmon and steelhead in areas near the coast and small tributaries. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is suggesting that people may be required to fish in the earlier, cooler time of the day and to use barbless hooks so fish that are already stressed can easily be released back into the water..
