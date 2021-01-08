This Time, It’s Personal with Kings of Leon
Caleb Followill says his lyrics on the new Kings of Leon album When You See Yourself are the most personal in the band’s career.
Followill tells The Sun, “I try to write and convince myself that I’m writing about something else, but a vein of my personal life flows through these songs.”
The album was going to be released last year to go along with the band’s tour, but since that didn’t happen Followill says they used that time to really examine the songs. “We got to make sure we were happy with everything and go back to critique little things we wanted to hear in there.”
When You See Yourself is due out March 5th.