This story involves Smashing Pumpkins, Smash Mouth and the movie Shrek

While they may not appear to have a lot in common, Smashing Pumpkins and Smash Mouth do have a few similarities. For example, both scored their biggest hits in the ’90s, and both share at least four of the same letters in their name. Additionally, both bands were apparently asked to be included in Shrek.

If you’re of a certain age, then you’re well aware that, in addition to prominently featuring their song “All Star,” Smash Mouth’s cover of The Monkees‘ “I’m a Believer” soundtracks the end credits of the hit 2001 animated film. However, according to Billy Corgan, the Pumpkins were offered the spot first.

In a recent Instagram Story captured by Exclaim.ca, Corgan writes that his band was “offered the end credit song for Shrek…but the offer was withdrawn and given to Smash Mouth.”

Another fan asked what song the Pumpkins would’ve played if the offer hadn’t been withdrawn. Corgan said they planned to use “Untitled,” one of the final songs the band recorded before their break-up in 2000.

While Corgan’s reveal seems to be a fun little bit of trivia, Smash Mouth tells a different story.

In response to a fan asking about Corgan’s post, Smash Mouth replied, “Actually we said no and…Dreamworks kept calling. That went on for over a month.”

“We assume multiple bands we’re asked,” they add. “If it feeds Billy’s ego to think they we’re first let him think that.” Hey now, indeed.

Perhaps Smashing Pumpkins could add an “I’m a Believer” cover to their three-hour set list on their ongoing Shiny and Oh So Bright tour, which features the reunion of original members Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin. The tour continues Friday night in Indianapolis.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.