This is KINK Music

The Killers – My Own Soul’s Warning
The song is set to be the opening track on the band’s upcoming album Imploding the Mirage – set for release August 21st. Brandon Flowers tells Rolling Stone, “A lot of moments reminded me of making our first album, where you just know that it’s going to connect because of the way it makes you feel. I felt like that 20-year-old kid almost inventing something again.”
Imploding the Mirage will also be the band’s first album made without original guitarist Dave Keuning.
Dermot Kennedy – Giants
The song was released by the Irish singer-song writer early this summer. He tells Radio X in the UK, “This is a song that I’ve had on me for a little while, but just the way things currently are things that have taken place in the world, it feels like there’s a massive shift taking place everywhere in the world so its meaning kind of grew and are and grew for me. And certainly now it feels like it’s a delicate time to release music right?”
Noah Cyrus – Young & Sad
Young & Sad is another track from Cyrus’s The End of Everything EP – and addresses what it was like for Noah to grow up as the younger sister of Miley Cyrus. She tells Apple Music, “I speak about my body dysmorphia and I speak about my struggles growing up as the world saw it as ‘Miley Cyrus’ little sister.” The song begins with a voicemail message from her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.