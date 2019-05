Someone made a mash-up of all the main characters from “Game of Thrones” rapping the lyrics to Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby”. It’s called “A Song of Vanilla Ice and Fire”, a reference to the original book series, “A Song of Ice and Fire”.

It includes The Hound grunting, quote, “Turn out the lights, and I’ll glow,” with Cersei adding, “To the extreme, I rock a mic like a vandal.”