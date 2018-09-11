Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins doesn’t want fans to “miss the moment” by filming with phones during shows

Tired of people watching a concert through the lens of their cell phone?  Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins has shared his thoughts on that, and people using their phones to take pictures during shows.

“I don’t want to take people’s cell phones away but if you spend your time trying to capture the moment, you will miss the moment forever,” Jenkins tells 98 Rock Baltimore.

“You will never, ever get this moment on Instagram, ever,” he cautions, adding that the concert experience is more about “being present with each other.”

Jenkins isn’t the only artist against the practice.  A Perfect Circle has a no photo or recording policy during their shows, while Jack White makes you lock your phone in a pouch during his concerts.

Third Eye Blind will launch a U.S. tour in October, which will include a stop at Voodoo Fest in New Orleans.

