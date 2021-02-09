Think GREEN for Valentine’s Day
February 14th is a day where the idea of sustainability flies out the window, but there are lots of great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day and still be green. Handmade cards tops the list of some of my favorite gifts, get the creative juices going and use items that you have around the house to make a one-of-a-kind greeting. I’ve received potted flower bulbs from the boys. After they were done blooming, I planted the bulbs outside to enjoy year after year. Nothing beats chocolate but instead of buying a big box of the cheap stuff (loaded with pesticides) choose organic, it tastes SO much better. Pick up some organic wine and cook your sweetheart a delicious meal or get take-out from your favorite place. If flowers are your thing, check to make sure they’re locally grown. If nothing else, you can always create the best mix-tape ever.
