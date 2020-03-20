Things you can do in your garden right now
I’ve been spending a lot of time in the garden this week, it gets me out of the house yet I’m not in contact with others. Now’s a great time to work on your vegetable garden, pull weeds and move around perennials, since the ground is soft. Adding compost and manure to your soil, getting them ready for planting. If you’re new to planting vegetables, think about where you plant. You’ll want plenty of sunshine, but you’ll also want to make sure it’s close to a water source. Once they start producing, pick regularly, that’ll encourage more production.
10 things to think about before starting your vegetable garden