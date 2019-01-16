They’re (Coming) Back…

Do you love them or hate ’em? The E-Scooters that were all over Portland last summer are coming back this Spring. The Portland Bureau of Transportation today announced it will bring scooters back for another trial-run. The second pilot program will start this spring and last a year, in an effort to “give [PBOT] more time to collect data and test innovative solutions to the challenges that emerged this past summer and fall.” Read More HERE.

I think I saw a grand total of 2 people last summer actually following the rules of wearing a helmet and NOT riding on the sidewalk! -Mitch-