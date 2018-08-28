They will be bought: Maroon 5 is selling their used gear online

The band is unloading nearly 200 pieces of music gear online on Reverb.com, including the microphone Adam Levine used during the It Won’t Be Soon Before Long tour, plus guitars used by Adam and James Valentine, keyboards used by Jesse Carmichael. and road cases with the band’s name on them. Some of the gear dates back to when Maroon 5 were still going by their original name, Kara’s Flowers.

“We used all of this gear when we were kids, working hard to establish ourselves as a band. Now, we’re in a new phase and we need to clear out what we’re not using anymore to make room for the equipment that will help us create what comes next,” Jesse said in a statement.

He added, “This gear was such a huge part of our story and I hope that it goes to an up-and-coming band or musicians who can make it part of their own story.”

The gear will be available through Techno Empire’s Reverb shop starting August 30. You can check out some of the items on Reverb now.

