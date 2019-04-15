These two Apps can help you choose the safest cosmetics

Have you ever counted all of the personal care products that you use every day? It’s estimated that teenage girls use as many as 14 personal-care products each day. What if I told you that the cosmetic industry was mostly self-regulated and has been for the last century. With cosmetics, it’s up to the consumers to make sure they’re choosing the safest products. You can makeover your beauty routine by reducing the number of products you use and cutting the number of synthetic chemicals on your skin. There are a couple of Apps that can help you do that. ThinkDirty and Health Living are two reliable ones and they allow you to scan the barcode of any product while you shop.

